German-Greek Chamber of Industry and Commerce: Business mission-opening to Latin America

The business mission to national markets in Latin America was concluded with encouraging messages for possible new export agreements in the immediate future.

The mission was organized by the German-Greek Chamber of Industry and Commerce in collaboration with the Greek-Latin American Business Council.

The participants in this business mission visited four countries with large populations: Brazil (216 million inhabitants), Argentina (46 million inhabitants), Colombia (52 million inhabitants) and Mexico (128 million inhabitants), with the aim of promoting exportable Greek products from the food-beverage and energy sectors.

The products presented by the Greek companies attracted the interest of the importers, with the main advantage being the quality that is superior to other similar goods circulating in the specific local markets, as well as the competitive prices. In fact, in some cases the discussions proceeded in depth and it is considered highly likely that agreements for initial orders will emerge soon.

The Brazilian market, due to its size, presents great opportunities in consumer goods, cosmetics, energy and construction, while the prospect of completing the long-awaited EU-Mercosur Agreement next year will boost European exports and, by extension, facilitate the entry of Greek products without tariffs.

In Argentina, after the multi-year economic crisis, the first signs of recovery are beginning to appear. In Colombia, the steady upward trajectory of its economy creates opportunities in key market sectors, such as food and energy products, as well as in construction and environmental projects, while Mexico is interesting due to the size of the local market, the large middle class and the alternative choice that can offer quality and competitive products from Europe.

As stated by the General Director & Board Member of the German-Greek Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Dr. Athanasios Kelemis, the organization “actively and practically supports Greek business extroversion, methodically organizing missions to developing and developed markets, in order to provide a platform for networking, contacts and potential agreements.”

The president of the Greek-Latin American Business Council, Konstantinos Antonopoulos, commented that “Greek companies that will promptly put the Latin American markets on their radar, with a long-term strategy, persistence, regular presence and selection of suitable partners, will benefit from the favorable business environment that characterizes these countries.”

In 2025, the German-Greek Chamber of Industry and Commerce will plan a new business mission, which will focus on the Andean countries (Peru, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia), which are experiencing economic growth, have a surplus trade balance and offer opportunities for Greek exporters.