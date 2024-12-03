1.66-billion-euro revenue from the imposition of tax … on taxes

The State expects to collect VAT revenues of 1.66 billion euros in 2025 from Special Consumption Taxes, according to a “N” survey based on budget forecasts.

An important amount of VAT revenues that the state expects will come from the imposition of indirect taxes.

More specifically, an amount of 1.664 billion euros of the expected VAT revenue will result from the imposition of 24%, 13% and 6% taxes on the amounts of the VAT imposed on petroleum products, tobacco, alcoholic products, electronic cigarettes, coffee, electricity and natural gas.

More specifically, according to the data revealed by “N” based on the 2025 budget:

1) From the imposition of a 24% VAT:

on the Special Consumption Taxes imposed on gasoline sales and projected to reach 2.066 billion euros in 2025, a total VAT amount of 495.84 million euros is expected to be collected,

-on VAT imposed on diesel sales, which is expected to reach 1.449 billion euros euros, it is expected that VAT totaling 347.76 million euros will be collected,

-on VAT imposed on heating oil sales, which is estimated to reach 253 million euros, it is expected that VAT totaling 60.72 million euros will be collected, -on VAT imposed on LPG, which is expected to reach 95 million euros, VAT revenues will total 22.8 million euros

-on VAT imposed on other fuels, which is estimated to reach 38 million euros, VAT revenues of 9.12 million euros will be collected,

-on VAT imposed on tobacco products, which is estimated to reach 2.334 billion euros, the expected VAT revenues amount to 560.16 million euros,

-on VAT imposed on alcoholic beverages and beer, which is expected to reach 560 million euros, VAT revenues of 134.4 million euros are expected,

-on VAT imposed on electronic cigarettes, which is expected to reach 10 million euros, VAT revenues of 2.4 million euros will arise.

2) From the imposition of a 13% VAT on coffee products, estimated at 147 million euros, it is expected that the amount to be collected will total 19.11 million euros.

3) From the imposition of 6% VAT:

-on VAT imposed on electricity, totaling 164 million euros, it is estimated that VAT of a total amount of 9.84 million euros will be collected,

-on VAT imposed on natural gas, expected to reach 34 million euros, it is estimated that revenues will reach 2.04 million euros.