Marinakis to “Naftemporiki” TV on bank commissions

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said “no” to the main opposition PASOK’s proposal for an emergency tax on bank profits for three reasons, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis, said speaking on Naftemporiki TV.

Marinakis described PASOK’s proposal as “the epitome of populism.”

“The first reason we say no is because this is inapplicable based on the new EU fiscal rules,” the government spokesman noted, adding that “you can no longer provide allowances to citizens through emergency taxation.”

“The second reason is that this will not help citizens. What is the goal? More and better loans to citizens, lower interest rates and commissions. Nobody can guarantee that higher taxation will help banks lower interest rates, reduce commissions and provide loans on more favorable terms. Rather, the opposite will happen,” he stressed.

“And the third reason is because the consolidation of the banking system, which has not been achieved 100%, will take much longer,” he noted. Citing examples from foreign countries, he said that “this did not succeed either in Spain or in Italy.” He also said that the extraordinary taxation on energy had been carried out under the previous EU framework, while the funds were provided to support households and businesses.

Asked on the government’s next legislative steps, Marinakis said that whatever is announced until the budget is passed concerns measures that will be implemented in 2025.

Bank commissions

Asked if there will be legislation to reduce bank commissions, he said that if necessary, the government will proceed with a legislative regulation. However, as he said, if there is a move that the banks will essentially make, such as a reduction in commissions, this can also be done unilaterally by the banks, after discussion with the Ministry of Finance.

Marinakis also referred to the Iris system, pointing out that it seems to be achieving its goal, facilitating citizens and contributing to the fight against tax evasion.

Negotiations with the British Museum for the Parthenon Marbles

Regarding the meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his British counterpart Keir Starmer in London, Marinakis said that the agenda includes bilateral issues concerning the economy and tourism, as well as the Middle East and Ukraine, among others.

Regarding the Parthenon Marbles, he said that the negotiation is ongoing with the British Museum and not with the British government. He stressed that “we will not accept a solution that would entail a retreat from our side.”

As for the high living cost that plagues Greek households, he said that it has many aspects and is not just a Greek problem. He reiterated that the goal is to increase incomes at a faster rate than prices and referred to interventions to create jobs. As he explained, the government is not increasing taxes, however tax revenues are being strengthened because tax evasion is being dealt with more effectively and employment is on the rise.

Marinakis also focused on market controls and the imposition of fines, as well as targeted measures, such as the announcements made by supermarkets on prices.