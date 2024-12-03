Construction of Chios Marina begins-133 berths in 2026

The agreement for the construction of the Chios Marina was signed by the technical company and the Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF).

Upon the completion of the procedures regarding the studies and the permits, the project is now entering its implementation phase. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

The implementation of the marina is a key pillar of the master plan for the regeneration of the coastal zone of the island of Chios. Together with the completion of other infrastructure projects, such as the airport and the port, they aim to make the island a leading destination for shipping and marine tourism.

The chairman of the Board of Directors of Chios Marina S.A., Ilias Tefas, stressed the company’s commitment to the rapid and quality delivery of the project to Chios and its residents.

On his part, the CEO of Chios Marina S.A., Vasilis Tefas, stated that the Marina, upon its completion, in addition to creating 133 berths for vessels, will upgrade maritime tourism, strengthening the local economy and at the same time creating jobs, with respect for the environment and emphasis on quality and cooperation with the place.