It’s London time for the top listed companies on the Athens stock exchange

As Greek listed companies have already announced their nine-month results, interest is now turned on their investments plans for 2025.

During the investment conference held in London by the Athens stock exchange and Morgan Stanley, Greek companies will mainly refer to acquisitions that they have already planned this year, but also to their expansion in new markets.

They will focus on the disclosure of their investment programs, which will include the construction of new factories and the creation of new products. At the same time, foreign funds will be asked how they will deal with the imposition of tariffs by the Trump administration, while foreigners will want to know how they will respond to the raw materials market. Foreign funds are expected to show particular interest in companies in the energy sector, especially in the country’s transition to a lower-emissions mix.

Also, leading international funds will request information on the course of reforms (especially in the judicial system), but also on the progress of investments within the framework of the Recovery Fund. 90% of the capitalization of the Stock Exchange, which currently represents a market value of 85 billion euros, is represented by the presidents and CEOs of the 38 listed companies who have been in London.

The listed companies participating are: IPTO, Aegean Airlines, Alpha Bank, Athens stock exchange, Athens International Airport, EYDAP, AustriaCard, Autohellas, Avax, Bank of Cyprus, Cenergy Holdings, Coca Cola HBC, Ellaktor, Eurobank, Fourlis, GEK Terna, Terna Energy, OPAP, OTE, Helleniq Energy, Intrakat, Intralot, Kri Kri, Lamda Development, Metlen, Motor Oil, National Bank, Optima bank, Piraeus Bank, PPA, Profile, PPC, Sarantis, Titan, Trade Estates, Viohalco, ElvalHalcor and Noval Properties. The biggest names in institutional companies worldwide have declared their participation in this year’s event. These are BlackRock, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Fidelity Management & Research, Goldman Sachs, GSO, Hamblin Watsa Investments Council, Invesco, JP Morgan, One Investments, Schroders, Soros Fund Management, Stewart Investors, Trowe Price, TT International and Wellington.

Prime Minister’s presence

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is expected to open the conference on Monday. He will participate in a meeting with institutional investors and talk with the vice-chairman of Morgan Stanley’s Investment Banking, Luigi Rizzo.

Energy issues will also be raised. A fireside chat with Evangelos Mytilineos and Michael O’Dwyer, Managing Director for Oil & Gas Investment Banking at MS, will follow. Also scheduled for today is, among other things, a panel with companies that were recently listed on the Athens Stock Exchange, such as Athens International Airport, Optima and Bank of Cyprus.

The first day closes with the discussion of the Prime Minister’s economic advisor, Alexis Patelis, with Mike Wilson (Chief Strategist for US Equities and Chief Investment Officer at MS) and Ellen Zentner (Chief Economic Strategy and Head of Thematic and Macroeconomic Investments at Morgan Stanley Wealth).

The appointments of listed companies with fund managers and analysts are numerous, between 750-800, while several have also been booked on the sidelines of the conference that will be held at Morgan Stanley’s facilities overlooking Cabot Square and the London docks.

The next stops

This year’s roadshows will conclude on Thursday, December 5, in Geneva, where the Athens stock exchange is organizing an event with the participation of listed companies of the mid-cap. On Monday, December 9, Capital Link is organizing a conference in New York where John Paulson, a close associate of newly elected US President Donald Trump, will be present and speak.