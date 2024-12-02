The person behind the most profitable listed company on the Athens stock exchange

Evangelos Mytilineos is preparing to conquer yet another “peak”, as the financial data for the 9-month period show that Metlen is the most profitable non-banking listed company on the Athens Stock Exchange.

This is a significant achievement, a large part of which is credited to the foresight and executive ability of the founder and head of the Group.

The head of Metlen, who decided to “fall” into the depths of the Greek capital market almost 30 years ago, sees his creation growing at a consistently rapid pace.

Record performance

Net profitability exceeded 482 million euros in the nine-month period, recording the best performance in the history of the Group (462 million euros in the corresponding period of 2023).

According to estimates, profitability may reach new record levels at the end of the year (last year’s performance was 623 million euros).

It is clear that the successful moves of the management team (including the emblematic agreement with the Canadian Fairfax), combined with the exploitation of new trends in the energy and aluminum markets, have led the Group to… higher levels.

The next day

After the latest strategic moves, such as the recent issuance of the new 750-million-euro bond, Mytilineos still keeps his eye on the next day, which “passes” through London, given Metlen’s intention to be listed on the top index (FTSE 100) of the City within 2025.

Despite the reasonable correction of the share from the recent records of 39 euros, it continues to record a huge rally, offering significant returns to investors.

In fact, the share was worth 10 euros five years ago and today it exceeds 30 euros.