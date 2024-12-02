Xylas: Greek shipping continues to be based on small and medium-sized enterprises

The uncertainty in the market over the last six months was highlighted by the elected president of Intercargo (he takes office from 1 January 2025) and president of Ariston Navigation Corp, in the context of the annual conference of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers Greek Branch.

As he stressed, “many shipowners remain financially strong, reducing the need to sell, while cargo managers are facing difficulties in securing long-term charters due to a lack of available ships”.

He underlined the trend towards consolidation in the industry, but noted that the base of shipping is still based on small and medium-sized enterprises, which requires resilience to adapt to the evolving regulatory environment.

Mark Pearson, Managing Director, Maran Tankers Management Inc. stressed the nature of shipping as a highly regulated industry, where compliance requires significant resources and adaptability. He highlighted that, in the context of sustainability, the size of companies plays a critical role, with larger companies being better equipped to address regulatory challenges and implement sustainable practices effectively.