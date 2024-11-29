Netcompany: Strategic agreement in the Baltic countries to modernize Lithuania’s tax system

Netcompany, the parent company of Netcompany-Intrasoft, is entering the Baltic market for the first time with a new agreement to modernize the Lithuanian tax system.

The agreement with the Lithuanian tax authorities concerns the digital transformation of the central tax system through Netcompany’s product, SOLON TAX.

Alexandros Manos: Agreement –Milestone

As Alexandros Manos, CEO of Netcompany-Intrasoft, emphasized, “the agreement with Lithuania is an important milestone for us. The Baltic countries are an opportunity for us due to their similarity to Scandinavia, where we are also at the forefront of digital transformation. We see a clear potential for further expansion of SOLON TAX in Europe for the benefit of both citizens and authorities.”

What the deal entails

The deal includes a comprehensive upgrade of the Lithuanian tax administration, with the consolidation and modernization of existing IT systems. The agreement with Lithuania follows the agreement with the Swedish Tax Authority, Skatteverket, where Netcompany and SOLON TAX were selected in June to modernize the country’s central tax system.