PPC Group: Significant performance in Sustainable Development in 2023

The PPC Group presented its Annual Sustainable Development Report for 2023, in accordance with the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Standards) and the Athens Stock Exchange ESG Disclosure Guide.

For the fourth year, PPC has been transparently recording its performance at the group level and for the first time at an international level after the completion of the acquisition of Enel’s activities in Romania, informing all stakeholders about the further integration of sustainable development principles and practices into the group’s business model.

More specifically:

34% reduction in direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1)

32% increase in the contribution of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) to the energy mix (4.6 GW) in Greece and Romania

55% reduction in total waste generated

61% increase in RES investments and distribution networks

47% women in positions of responsibility

Upgrade of rating by 4 notches (B-) by the international organization CDP.

The Chairman and CEO of PPC Group, George Stassis, stated: “PPC is carrying out its operational transformation in the light of the pillars of Sustainable Development, having as reference points decarbonization, operations with a positive sign for nature, as well as the creation of shared value for all stakeholders. We are strategically strengthening our actions aimed at social, economic and environmental well-being, while focusing on innovation and technological progress. Maintaining the role of a valuable social partner in the countries where we operate, we actively and transparently contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals, as reflected in the 2023 Sustainable Development Report. We are proud of what we have achieved and remain committed to the vision of making PPC an economically and environmentally sustainable, modern, digital company.”

Lower emissions & strengthening of RES

The PPC Group, focusing on Sustainable Development and environmental responsibility, is accelerating its energy transformation with specific measures and investments. Compared to 2022, it recorded a 34% reduction in direct greenhouse gas emissions (Scope 1), while it increased the contribution of Renewable Energy Sources to its energy mix in Greece and Romania by 32%, having an installed capacity of 4.6 GW at the end of 2023.

30% of its total production now comes from RES, while at the same time investments in RES and distribution networks increased by 61%. With 2,400 electric vehicle charging points in Greece and Romania, which are constantly increasing, and covering the consumption of its buildings with green energy through GreenPass, PPC Group strengthens its contribution to a sustainable future. The 12% reduction in water consumption and 55% in waste production highlight the group’s commitment to protecting natural resources and reducing its environmental footprint.