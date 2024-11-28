Energy Saving and Data Centers the energy investments of the future-Greece’s serious prospects

The energy efficiency and energy saving sector is emerging in a promising market amid the goals set at European level and the framework of the revised National Energy and Climate Plan.

Interest is increasing both for companies specializing in integrated packages and solutions and for consumers who see these investments having an extremely reduced payback time compared to a few years ago.

Attention is currently focused on industries, businesses, hotels, supermarkets with important levels of consumption. However, the overall dynamic that results from the current state of the building stock is recognized, laying the foundations for turnover growth, as stated, among others, by Spyros Raptis, General Manager for Greece and Cyprus in Schneider Electric, and Dionysis Potouridis, Services Director for Greece, Cyprus and Malta, in a meeting with journalists.

Although the sector of saving and energy efficiency represents a small part of the company’s total turnover, the estimate is that this will increase fivefold in the coming years. This is because the “roadmap is constantly expanding” with new categories of customers being called upon to adapt to the new requirements, where energy efficiency and energy saving combined with safety and sustainability have evolved into a key trend in the energy reality. “The market opens up significantly year after year and concerns not only the service but also the equipment that accompanies the entire project,” they noted.

Besides, the sector is expected to represent 30% of the company’s turnover in the coming years in continuation of the involvement and processing of solutions on the part of Schneider Electric that has preceded all previous years.

Digitalization in focus

The “digitalization” factor is the cornerstone of the entire approach adopted by Schneider Electric so as to align with the current conditions. This element is clearly reflected in the maintenance sector where, by utilizing modern digital tools, the company is pioneering and developing the “predictive maintenance” part.

By utilizing special sensors in a factory’s facilities, Schneider Electric performs diagnostic checks on a permanent basis and, after processing the data collected in a special unit in Serbia, identifies the possibilities of errors and advises its customers accordingly. “The modernization of maintenance is a major issue, especially if we approach it from a predictive perspective,” the company’s executives said.

Data Center sector

The company’s strategy for the Greek market highlights the particular importance of data centers, as it is estimated that they will constitute a significant part of the energy reality in the coming years. The company has a long-standing and steadily evolving know-how across the entire spectrum of database construction and operation and recognizes significant growth prospects for this sector in Greece.