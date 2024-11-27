Logo Image

Clothing: Retail sales up, exports down in Jan-Sept

Greece’s retail sector recorded a slight increase in January-September 2024, while exports continued their downward trend that began in 2023.

In particular, retail sales of clothing in the domestic market recorded an increase of 2.8% and amounted to 2.58 billion euros from 2.5 billion euros in the corresponding period of 2023. In the first quarter of the year, retail sales rose 3.6%, in the second quarter the increase amounted to 4.5%, while in the third quarter it was limited to 0.8%.

In contrast, clothing exports continued their downward trend due to the reduced demand in international markets. The total value of exports of the clothing-textile sector in the first nine months of 2024 amounted to 1.23 billion euros compared to 1.43 billion euros in 2023, down 14.4%.

Apparel exports decreased by 13.6%, textiles by 19.8% and cotton by 9.7%.

Imports also fell by 5%. In the entire clothing-textile sector, they totaled 2.45 billion euros in 2024, compared to 2.57 billion euros in the first nine months of 2023. The decrease in imports in clothing amounted to 2% and in textiles to 13%.

