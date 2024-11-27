Gambling market figures move upwards in Jan-Sept

The gaming market moved upwards during the first nine months of 2024 (January-September), as shown by the data of the Ηellenic Gaming Commission, based on the performance of Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR), which according to the Commission, is the most important and representative economic size of the gaming market by the supervised authorities worldwide.

Correspondingly, the TGR (Total Gaming Revenue) also moved upwards, which according to the Commission includes winnings that are replayed and bonuses granted by providers. In particular, the reformed TGR is a satisfactory estimate of the turnover calculated on a daily basis. The Commission clarifies that if a player plays online or on “Slots” gaming machines, he plays and replays the same amounts. However, each hit he makes is calculated as TGR and thus it inflates. The Commission points out that it is technically difficult but not impossible to estimate the actual amount played on an annual basis, but it will attempt to record it, in order to capture the real value of the market.

In detail, the GGR for the first nine months of 2024 totaled 2.059 billion euros compared to 1.86 billion euros in the corresponding period last year. The reformed TGR reached 11.3 billion euros compared to 10.3 billion euros. Public rights amounted to 404.32 million euros, from 388.1 million euros in 2023, while the player tax reached 284.43 million euros, compared to 240.36 million euros in 2023.

OPAP took the lion’s share. The TGR amounted to 5.1 billion euros compared to 4.8 billion euros euros and the GGR stood at 1.04 billion euros compared to 986 million euros. The GGR of Lotteries amounted to 79.04 million euros compared to 83.5 million euros and the TGR at 216.8 million euros compared to 236.5 million euros. At the Hippodrome, the GGR reached 5.09 million euros compared to 6.6 million euros and the TGR at 20.3 million euros compared to 26.6 million euros. Online companies showed explosive growth, with the GGR amounting to 746.5 million euros compared to 618.7 million euros in the nine months of 2023. The TGR reached 5.01 million euros compared to 4.3 million euros. In Casinos, the GGR totaled 181.5 million euros compared to 168.6 million euros and the TGR reached 921.09 million euros compared to 842.1 million euros.