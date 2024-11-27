Fourlis Group: Higher sales in all retail activities 

Fourlis Group announced consolidated sales of 407.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, up from 389.6 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, an increase of 4.6%.

According to the announcement, the increase in sales was supported by all of the Group’s retail activities – including IKEA, Intersport, Holland and Barrett – as well as the significant increase in Trade Estates’ revenues.

The Group’s gross profit amounted to 197.8 million euros in the first nine months of 2024, up from 176.9 million euros in the first nine months of 2023, with gross profit margin standing at 48.5% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to last year’s gross profit margin of 45.4%, supported by all of the group’s sectors.

Pre-tax profits more than doubled to 19.8 million in the first nine months of 2024 compared to 7.4 million in the first nine months of 2023, with the EBIT margin rising to 4.9% in the first nine months of 2024 from 1.9% in the first nine months of 2023.

Trade Estates, a subsidiary of the Group, continued to generate significant value thanks to its high-yielding and high-quality real estate portfolio.