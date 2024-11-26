High-Level Advisory Committee on AΙ proposes 6 flagship projects

The goal of further increasing Greece’s attractiveness as an investment destination for high technology was, among other things, at the center of the meeting held between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and the members of the High-Level Advisory Committee on Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The members of the High-Level Advisory Committee on AI presented their recommendations for Greece’s transition to the era of artificial intelligence to Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in order to provide the country with substantial comparative advantages and making it a pioneer in selected fields of application of the new technology.

During the meeting, some of the central objectives proposed by the artificial intelligence strategy were examined, such as improving the efficiency of the public sector, upgrading public education and health to provide better services, tailored to the needs of each student or patient, developing new civil protection tools against the consequences of climate change, protecting democracy and public debate from disinformation, and strengthening national defense.

The goal of further increasing Greece’s attractiveness as an investment destination for advanced technology dominated the discussion. As they explained, a country can benefit from a positive dynamic, adding that the success of the first investors can act as a “beacon” for the arrival of other companies in the future.

6 flagship projects

The Committee on AI has recommended six flagship projects, including the establishment of Greece as a model country in data collection and governance, which is an essential basis for the development of artificial intelligence, as well as the establishment of a centre of excellence for AI, which will constitute a research and educational institution of global scope. The aim is thus, on the one hand, to establish a pioneering regulatory-operational framework and on the other hand to implement interdisciplinary innovative research, promoting the development of AI and at the same time stimulating the business and academic environment in Greece.

Flagship projects also include the development of a central AI educational platform that will support teaching, learning and online collaboration; the encouragement of the development of AI ecosystems, computing resources and opportunities for investment and education, such as Greece’s participation in the European competition to create an AI Factory; the creation of a data space for the Greek language, which will promote the exploitation of Greek texts and cultural works by the large language models currently used by AI, which will contribute both to the more accurate integration of this information in AI education and to the preservation of the Greek language; and the establishment of a global forum on AI ethics and a global observatory on AI in the democratic process.