Intracom Telecom: New production unit in Kozani

Intracom Telecom, a global technology systems and solutions provider, announced a 45-million-euro investment in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Kozani, Greece.

The construction is scheduled to commence in 2025 and it is expected to be completed in two years. This project is aligned with the Greek government’s Just Transition program, designed to promote entrepreneurship and economic growth in regional areas of the country and represents another strategic milestone for the Greek technology powerhouse in its ongoing efforts to strengthen its global market position.

The new facility, spanning 71,457 sq.m. of privately-owned land with 18,637 sq.m. constructed, will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and serve as the Group’s newest production unit complementing its existing production units in Romania and Italy. Designed with sustainability in mind, the facility will meet 20% of its electricity needs through solar power.

The facility will focus on the manufacture of next-generation Broadband Wireless Network Products. These cutting-edge technologies, which will continue to be developed at the company’s Research & Development centers in Greece, will complement the development of modern 5G/6G networks and will contribute significantly to the Greek and European digital economy.

“The investment in Kozani is a strategic milestone in reinforcing our global relevance in cutting-edge technologies,” stated Isak Alon, president of the Board of Intracom Telecom.

“The region’s modern infrastructure and strategic location, offering excellent access to European markets, make it ideal for expanding our production capacity to meet rising global demand. Furthermore, this project reflects our commitment to strengthening the European Union’s technological self-reliance,” he added.

Intracom Telecom’s investment is expected to bring significant socio-economic benefits to the region, beginning with the creation of over 150 skilled jobs.

“This facility is more than just a production site,” said Kartlos Edilashvili, acting CEO of Intracom Telecom. “It serves as a catalyst for growth and innovation, aligning with our vision to support the development of Greece’s regional areas. With its state-of-the-art design, the Kozani facility will not only meet growing market demands but also advance Intracom Telecom’s mission of delivering cutting-edge connectivity solutions, contributing to the transition toward a greener economy, and fostering regional prosperity.”