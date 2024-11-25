Taxpayers will pay over 5 billion euros per month in 2025

Taxpayers are expected to pay more than 5 billion euros per month, on average, in 2025, for direct and indirect taxes, in order to achieve the budget target of collecting 69.399 billion euros.

The amount is expected to reach 6.74 billion euros in July 2025, the highest of all months. The “tax burdens” are for another year particularly high, creating new pressure on family budgets, which struggle daily with price increases in products and services.

The tax burden is already “unbearable” since – with the exception of March – taxpayers will have to pay more than 4 billion euros. In 2025 the “champion” month in terms of collections is – as this year – July, when approximately 6.74 billion euros should flow into the public coffers, while the month with the lowest requirements is March, during which approximately 3.8 billion euros should be collected. It is worth noting that the collections of the first half are estimated at 29.972 billion euros, while the second half is more demanding, since the collections will soar to 69.399 billion euros. The increased collections of the second half are of course justified by the fact that the income tax of natural and legal persons, the ENFIA, as well as the road taxes, as well as a series of other obligations are paid.

The government claims that the increased tax flow will come from the growth of incomes, due to the increases given to salaries and pensions, and the limitation of tax evasion. It should be noted, however, that the government’s economic staff is supporting for another year its expectations for an increase in collections in indirect taxes (VAT, corporate income tax), which will be the main source of revenues.

A necessary condition, of course, is that the budget remains in line with fiscal stability, in order to implement the measures against price hikes that will support households and businesses.

The question, however, remains how taxpayers will cope with the taxes they must pay since they are struggling to meet their obligations every month, and this is also reflected in the course of overdue debts to the State, which are now consistently above 107 billion euros. This, moreover, is now the great “anxiety” of the financial staff, that is, whether taxpayers will manage to cope with the new obligations that are significantly lower compared to previous years, but are added to a series of many burdens that citizens have been called upon to bear.