Kefalogianni: We must work for tourism’s qualitative development

Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, participated in the 12th General Assembly of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels (HCCH), where she highlighted the basic regulations for short-term rentals included in the new bill of the Ministry of Tourism, the digital transformation of the Ministry, the Greek National Tourism Organization and the other digital tools for Greek tourism, while she also revealed the directions of the new program “Tourism for All”.

At the beginning of her speech, Kefalogianni referred to the latest figures for the first nine months of 2024, according to which receipts increased by approximately 4% and inbound travel traffic by more than 9% compared to the corresponding period in 2023. “However, it is the responsibility of the state to plan the future taking into account developments in global tourism, as well as new challenges,” stressed the Minister of Tourism, adding that it is crucial that tourism continues to contribute to the national economy, businesses, and local communities in the future.

Kefalogianni made a brief report on the legislative initiatives for tourism so far, highlighting, among other things: