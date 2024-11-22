OPAP: Building on high gaming performance

OPAP CEO Jan Karas focused on the successful implementation of OPAP’s strategy during the analysts’ briefing, emphasizing that they reflect both its strong financial performance and the upgraded products offered designed to further develop and enhance the entertainment experience for customers.

According to Karas, the high performance of OPAP games, and in particular the rise of Tzoker, the continued positive momentum in sports betting and the dynamic course of online casino games, contributed significantly to the financial results of the nine months.

The gross profit from games amounted to 692.5 million euros in the nine months of 2024 compared to 616.1 million euros in the nine months of 2023, up 12.4% year-on-year, following the increase in revenue.

Karas noted that the main issue of the quarter was the Tzoker jackpot, the second largest in the game’s history, which led to increased activity in both the retail and online channels, as well as increased traffic to OPAP stores. The CEO of OPAP underlined that the company will “build” on this success and enhance the overall customer experience.

The OPAP Store App, the main pillar for the digitalization of the company’s retail channel, and the OPAP Rewards loyalty program continued to record increasing levels of interaction with customers, adding value to the company’s retail product offerings.

PLAY stores moved in the same direction, enhancing the customer experience with events, points in the loyalty program, etc.

At the same time, OPAP continued to upgrade its VLTs, installing state-of-the-art machines and offering attractive new games. To date, almost 12,000 modern machines, which improve the gaming experience, have been installed.

In addition, OPAP’s online activities maintained their growth momentum and strengthened their contribution to the group’s revenues, thanks to high activity in online casino games, the development of iLottery and the continued positive trends in sports betting, due to the “full” sports calendar.

Among other things, Karas referred to innovative initiatives such as the new free game, Bet Boss, which enhances gaming activity on Pamestoixima.gr, as well as the new e-sports product, which attracts young audiences.

It should be noted that in the analysts’ briefing, special mention was made of the sixth consecutive time that MSCI rated OPAP with “AA”, which reflects the company’s commitment and focus on managing the most significant ESG risks and opportunities for its industry and its partners.