Eugenides Foundation: Commitment to strengthening skills in the blue economy

The Eugenides Foundation actively participated in the discussion on the development of renewable energy sources at sea, within the framework of the “Offshore Wind Energy Greece 2024” conference on Greek offshore renewable energy.

During his speech, the director of the Eugenides Foundation, Ioannis Golias, highlighted the role of the Foundation in shaping the skills required for the blue economy. As he emphasized, the Foundation promotes technical applications and training in professions related to the green and blue economy, that is, in the sectors of the economy to which offshore energy production is related.

In the context of its cooperation with the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, the Eugenides Foundation is an institutional partner for the promotion of the blue economy. In his speech, he stressed the need to bridge the skills gap observed in critical areas, such as:

Renewable energy sources at sea.

Sustainable aquaculture and fishing.

Marine biotechnology.

Clean and climate-neutral shipping and ports.

The director pointed out that the State must proceed immediately to formulate a strategy that will determine the needs of specialized personnel, taking into account local specificities and adapting interventions at the regional level.

At the same time, the Foundation, in collaboration with the Ministry of Labor, is undertaking initiatives to identify priority professions in the blue economy and the creation of specialized educational and professional programs. It also supports the strengthening of research and innovation, so that Greece remains competitive in blue economy technologies.

His speech concluded with a strong message of cooperation to all stakeholders, underlining that offshore renewable energy is a promising sector in Greece. “The agreement exists in theory, but the issue is to define what cooperation means in practice – this is the challenge we are called upon to face,” he noted.

The Eugenides Foundation is committed to continuing to be a catalyst for skills development and the strengthening of the blue economy, always with the aim of sustainable development and the support of the Greek economy.