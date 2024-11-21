Motor Oil presents its strategy until 2030

Motor Oil analyzed the group’s strategy until 2030, noting that its goal is that its activities in the electricity and circular economy sectors will increase in scale and financial performance in the next 5 years, aiming to represent at least 40% of the Group’s EBITDA.

Motor Oil’s operational activities in the fuels sector are complemented by its retail network, which consists of more than 1,500 fuel stations in 5 countries.

Electricity is one of the key pillars of significant growth and transformation of the Group, powered primarily by RES. “Operating the second largest RES platform in Greece, we continue to invest dynamically and expand our activity throughout the electricity value chain,” the company said and added:

“We remain committed to our goals and ensure that our strategic vision will always be aligned with the modern, global developments of the sectors in which we operate. As energy markets evolve, Motor Oil is pioneering, playing a decisive role in the supply of Fuels, Electricity and Recycled Materials, guided by the affordable cost and reliability that the Group inspires.”