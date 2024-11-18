Xenokostas: Our goal is to bring back to Greece and Europe the shipyards industry

The sector of shipyards creates important economic prospects for the Greek economy, the president and CEO of ONEX Group and president of the Hellenic Shipyards Association, Panos Xenokostas, said at the “Greener Shipping Summit.”

Referring to the shipyards of the ONEX Group in Syros and Elefsis, he emphasized that, beyond the economic footprint in the country, the reopening of the shipyard in Syros was important for the local community, as the unit already employs 650 workers. At the same time, the Elefsis shipyard has already served 125 ships within 18 months although a series of bureaucratic procedures and upgrades are still underway.

“The contribution of the ONEX Group was a catalyst for what is today called the renaissance of the country’s shipbuilding industry and we will continue until the industry returns to Greece and Europe,” was the central message.

“When we were talking in 2018 about the revival of the Syros shipyards and in 2022 about the revival of the Elefsis shipyards, no one could believe what would follow, or the success of the project in relation to the burden we undertook and the goal we had set.

I am grateful for the trust and support of the Greek shipowners, who are a source of inspiration.

My vision is to transform the Shipyards into hubs for the provision of a greater range of services, expanding our activities and multiplying our footprint in the coming years,” he emphasized.