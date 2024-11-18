Focus Bari: More and more Greeks make use of the internet

More and more Greeks live in the digital world every day, especially the citizens of the countryside and the older ones, but this fact has increased the anxiety about cybercrime but also the anxiety due to the intense pace caused by the use of new technology, according to the new edition of Focus on Tech Life by Focus Bari which has been held nationwide continuously since 1995.

Based on the new findings (June-September 2024), the use of the internet, social media and online shopping is increasing. It is observed that almost all Greek citizens are online, with the Region showing an impressive rise. There is also a dynamic entry into the digital world for the older age groups, with the 45+ growing significantly. The use of mobile phones for online activities is skyrocketing across the country and more than three out of four Greeks demand more protection from the state against electronic piracy and cybercrime. However, more than half of Greeks [57%] feel the pace of new technology is somewhat stressful, especially women. More than 3 out of 5 women agreed on that.

Since 2019, the largest increase [+13%] of active users [last 30 days] is shown in the Region. Also impressive is the increase in the use of the internet daily in the last 5 years by older people.

The most important finding, however, is that almost all Greeks connect to the internet from their mobile, reaching 93% in 2024 from 80% in 2019, marking a 17% increase for frequency independent use and a 26% increase for daily use. More than three out of four Greeks visit social media daily and more than two out of three Greeks have made at least one online purchase in the last six months, with the over-45s skyrocketing. In particular, the increase in online shopping among 45-54 year old citizens reached 40%, among the 55-64 year old reached 61% and among the 65-74 year olds the increase was 77%.