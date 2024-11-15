PPA’s strong presence in 7th China International Import Exhibition (7th CIIE)

PPA S.A. participated in the 7th China International Import Exhibition (7th CIIE) in Shanghai, from November 5 to November 10, highlighting the strategic importance of the port of Piraeus in the cooperation between Greece and China, as well as its role as a hub of cooperation between the West and the East.

The top management of PPA SA participated in the exhibition, in the presence of the company’s president, Lin Ji, and the deputy CEOs Capt. Jin Beiyuan, Qu Shengbin and Panagiotis Tsonis.

The representatives of PPA SA held important contacts with representatives of the international business community and officials, promoting the strategic position of Piraeus in international trade and strengthening international partnerships.

The consul general of Greece in Shanghai, Georgios Partheniou, also visited the stand.

PPA S.A. highlighted its contribution to promoting innovation and strengthening economic ties between China and Europe. Visitors had the opportunity to interact with digital applications and learn about the port’s innovative services, which positively contribute to international shipping, tourism and the global supply chain.

Also, during the exhibition, PPA S.A. highlighted the port of Piraeus as a model of sustainable development and cooperation at a commercial and cultural level.

The port of Piraeus plays an important role in the transport industry and global trade, promoting sustainable development, innovation and cultural exchange, offering multiple benefits to our country and the wider Mediterranean region.