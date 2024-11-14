Corinth Pipe Works: Production capacity expansion plan concluded

Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe division of Cenergy Holdings, is moving forward with a series of strategic investments that will strengthen its capacity and boost its production capabilities for the coming years.

According to the announcement, Corinth Pipeworks has implemented a substantial capacity and technology enhancement plan to support its expanded customer base and strong order backlog.

Until now, straight seam and helical submerged arc seam (LSAW and HSAW, respectively) pipe production lines relied on the same finishing line, which created production bottlenecks. Now, with the installation of a new, dedicated finishing line, in a separate, covered area, the two lines operate independently and serve projects in parallel.

Reduction of delivery time

This upgrade allowed the two production lines to produce independently and continuously, increasing design flexibility and reducing delivery times to meet the strong demand for high-quality steel pipes in the energy sector, as reflected by its consistently high order backlog.

Increasing LSAW production is a strategic objective, with a focus on high-value-added subsea and onshore natural gas projects, as well as carbon capture and storage (CCS) pipelines.

At the same time, the HSAW production unit will target large-diameter onshore pipelines for the transport of natural gas and hydrogen.