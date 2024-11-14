Heating allowance platform opened; 1.3 million beneficiaries

The 1.3 million beneficiaries of the heating allowance have to submit an application on the platform of the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE) until December 6.

They will receive 60% of the amount they are entitled to as an advance payment by December 23.

The second installment will be granted in April. The total fund that will be distributed for the heating allowance amounts to 270 million euros.

This year’s subsidy concerns all forms of heating, oil, natural gas, firewood, pellets, thermal energy through district heating and electricity for which this year the subsidy is 20% higher.

Areas that face more intense cold during the winter months will receive a higher subsidy compared to last year’s winter season.

Beneficiaries

The allowance is granted to those citizens who use heating oil and other types of heating fuel for the properties that they use as their main residence at the time of submitting the application, whether they are leased or owner-occupied.

Their annual total family income, regardless of its source, must not exceed 16,000 euros for unmarried or 24,000 euros for married, increased by 5,000 euros for each child.

For a single-parent family, the income should not exceed 29,000 euros, which is increased by 5,000 euros for each child after the first.