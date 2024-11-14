Greek shipowners are building the dream fleet of the future

An entire fleet, which the largest registries in the world could envy, is currently being built by Greek shipowners.

At the end of October 2024, Newsfront/Naftiliaki had confirmed 552 orders from 72 Greek shipping companies.

According to the figures made public, the total capacity of the fleet under construction reaches 51.3 million dwt.

254 of them are tankers, with a total capacity of 29.6 million dwt. Another 163 are bulkers, with a capacity of 12.5 million dwt, and 32 LPG carriers (1.6 million dwt).

Greek companies are building 45 LNG carriers, with a transport capacity of 3.98 million dwt.

Also under construction are 31 containerships (2.62 million dwt), as well as 27 ships of various types with a carrying capacity of 878,520 dwt.

According to Naftiliaki, the group of George Prokopiou ranks first with 72 ships (tankers, bulk carriers and LNG carriers), with a total transport capacity of 8.45 million dwt.

In second place is the Capital Group, owned by Vangelis Marinakis, with 55 ships with a carrying capacity of 5.56 million dwt (tankers, LGG carriers, LNG carriers, containerships, OSV), while in third place is the TMS Group, owned by George Economou, with 35 ships worth 4.75 million dwt (tanker, bulker, LPG and LNG).

In fourth place is Evalend Shipping of Kriton Lentoudis who has a shipbuilding program underway for 29 ships, with a carrying capacity of 2.05 million dwt.

The top five is rounded off by Navios, owned by Aggeliki Fragou, with 23 vessels with a capacity of 2.14 million dwt.