Okeanis Eco Tankers: Environmental strategy and security

2023 marked a strong year in financial performance for Okeanis Eco Tankers, while significant steps were taken in promoting environmental policy and crew safety in the wake of geopolitical developments.

On the occasion of the company’s sustainability and ESG criteria report for 2023, the CEO of Okeanis Eco Tankers, Aristides Alafouzos, pointed out in his message that decisive actions were taken to protect crews and assets, resulting in the strategic avoidance of high-risk areas risk areas such as the Suez Canal and Red Sea region, ensuring the safety of crews, ships and the environment.

The company’s CEO expressed his gratitude to the work teams both at sea and on land, speaking of operational excellence with an unwavering commitment to the safety of navigation, which he added, delivers outstanding results and creates long-term values for the company’s shareholders and the interested parties.

He noted that as a leading shipping company, Okeanis Eco Tankers recognizes the importance of focusing efforts towards protecting the environment and contributing to a more sustainable future, while stating that these initiatives strengthen its resilience to future crises and align it with long-term decarbonization goals.

Environment

He also emphasized that the modern fleet of Okeanis Eco Tankers is equipped with scrubbers, representing one of the most energy efficient and environmentally clean fleets for the transportation of crude oil and products, significantly reducing emissions per unit of transported cargo.