Greece as a center of innovation: Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine’s strategy for new treatments and clinical studies

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine maintains a leading position in the Greek market since 1973 with 83 innovative pharmaceutical products, promotes innovation, invests in development and aims to improve the health of the Greek citizen.

The company’s specialized and well-trained employees contribute to the promotion of innovation, with the aim of improving the quality of life of patients in areas such as immunology, oncology, neurology and pulmonary hypertension.

The mission of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine is to ensure universal access to pharmaceutical innovation for Greek patients. The company works with government and regulatory authorities to facilitate access to innovative treatments.

This time, its innovation is broadened as it makes a strategic shift. In particular, Johnson & Johnson has announced worldwide the integration of its medical technology and pharmaceuticals businesses, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, under the new Johnson & Johnson brand.

Johnson & Johnson Clinical Studies: Greece as a center of innovation

Greece has recently been established as a center for Johnson & Johnson’s clinical studies after the establishment of the Global Clinical Studies Department, with a specialized and experienced team of more than 20 professionals, who work intensively to access new innovative treatments that save lives.

The operation of the new Clinical Trials Hub in Greece reinforces the commitment of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine to improve the quality of life, maintaining the values of responsibility towards patients and communities. The company’s team is focused on supporting the portfolio of innovative medicines, addressing complex challenges in the healthcare sector.

Greece has the potential to develop into a global pole of attraction for investment and innovation, as long as the appropriate health ecosystem is formed. Johnson & Johnson plays a central role in this development through its strategy to develop the Clinical Trials Center in Greece, which promotes innovation and strengthens clinical studies.

At the heart of all of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine’s efforts remains the improvement of patients’ daily lives and access to pharmaceutical innovation that prevents, treats and cures.