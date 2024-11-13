Time is running out for new digitization projects under the Recovery Fund

Time is running out for the announcement of new Information and Communications Technology (ICT) projects with resources from the Recovery Fund.

It is noted that the Information Society has undertaken a significant part of the digitization projects of the public sector within the framework of the Recovery Fund, with a total budget of approximately 2 billion euros.

“Any projects that do not have a contract until March 2025 will be very difficult to implement,” the CEO of Information Society, Stavros Asthenidis, said, estimating, however, that “approximately 90% of the projects of the Recovery Fund will be completed provided that no problems arise.”

“We still have 1.5 years of implementation ahead of us,” he underlined and added: “There is one bet. Contractors must be careful for the correct implementation of the projects. They have to take their role seriously. Big companies can’t come and say they don’t have the staff to complete the projects…”

Asthenidis noted that the Fund itself has already excluded projects that had a long maturity by allocating funds to projects whose first phase has already been implemented and were looking for additional funding for the second phase.