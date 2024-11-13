PPA: Piraeus port receives Ferry Shipping Port of the Year 2024 award

The port of Piraeus was once again distinguished for its performance. More specifically, it received the “Ferry Shipping Port of the Year 2024” award in the field of passenger transport, in a special event, which took place within the framework of the European Conference on Coastal Shipping- European Ferry Shipping Summit.

According to PPA SA, the strategic development plan of Piraeus, the investments and in general its modernization and upgrading at all levels, consistently lead to positive and ever-increasing performance in all areas of port activity. Particularly in recent years, the transport of passengers stands out, i.e. coastal shipping and cruises.

The port of Piraeus, now serving approximately 20 million passengers annually, is the largest port in Europe and one of the largest in the world.

By providing high-level services, it functions as a connecting link between mainland Greece and the Aegean islands and Crete, but also as a key gateway connecting Europe with its southeastern edge.

The managing director of PPA S.A., Su Xudong, expressed his satisfaction, stating: “At PPA S.A. we are pleased and very proud of the port’s continued successes and top rankings.

The systematic and targeted work and the great experience and know-how of the human resources are the key elements of success, which establish Piraeus as a model port for its efficient and responsible way of operating.”

The European Conference on Coastal Shipping took place this year for the first time in Greece, at the beginning of November, with the participation of approximately 200 delegates from almost all European countries.

During the conference, a tour was held at the Piraeus port facilities accompanied by a presentation of the services at the passenger and commodity piers.