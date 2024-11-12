Kazas (Grant Thornton): An innovative center as a driving force for artificial intelligence in Greece

The establishment of a pioneering center that will act as a driving force for Artificial Intelligence in Greece was announced by Grant Thornton CEO, Vassilis Kazas, in his introductory speech at the opening of the Future Unfold – What unfolds when AI meets purpose Conference.

The new Center will not just be a center for the development of technological solutions, but a point of reference for pioneering and research in artificial intelligence in collaboration with, among others, the largest and most reliable universities in our country, but also with important foreign ones, he added.

Empowering businesses for the challenges of the future

We are advancing our vision of a business world where artificial intelligence empowers businesses to respond to the challenges of the future with confidence, speed and agility, moving steadily in that direction, Kazas stated.

He also announced that specialized customized solutions will be offered that meet the unique challenges and needs of each organization. “In the second half of 2025, we will also launch our first robotic consultants in the financial and energy sectors, with exceptional adaptability as the models will analyze data in real time and constantly adapt to changing market conditions and the particular needs of each client contributing to the optimization of their decisions and to realization of their strategic goals,” he noted.

Beyond the benefits that will be created for businesses, the Center is expected to bring together the industrial sector with the academic community and research centers in order to promote knowledge and research in areas such as machine learning. Through these collaborations we seek to leverage academic research and turn it into practical solutions that meet real market needs, he concluded.