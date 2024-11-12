Efraimoglou: ACCI will continue to support the presence of Greek businesses abroad

For the third year, the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), on the initiative of its president, Sophia Kounenaki Efraimoglou, participated in the Toronto Economic Forum III.

The participation, as stated in the announcement, underlines its commitment to strengthening economic relations between Greece and Canada. Through this participation, ACCI aims to promote new opportunities for cooperation, investment and development, as well as strengthen ties between the business communities of the two countries.

Efraimoglou stated: “ACCI’s participation in the Toronto Economic Forum III confirms our constant commitment to strengthening economic and business relations between Greece and Canada. Through this initiative, not only do we promote Greek businesses in an important international market, but also create new opportunities for cooperation and development for the Greek and Canadian business communities. In an era where extroversion and international cooperation are crucial, the Chamber will continue to support initiatives that strengthen the presence of Greek businesses abroad and develop strategic partnerships with important partners, such as the Canadian market.”

More than 40 business meetings

Within the framework of the forum, ACCI, in collaboration with the Economic and Commercial Affairs Offices in Toronto and specifically the commercial attache, Dionysis Protopapas, organized on-site business meetings for the Greek companies Mevgal, Skag, Quantum, 12 Gods, which participated in the mission and online meetings for the companies Helios Pasta and Grantex, with the aim of developing their businesses and strengthening their brands in the global market. In total, more than 40 business meetings were held, while business visits were also made to the offices of Canadian companies.

The forum was organized on November 7, 2024 by the Delphi Economic Forum, in collaboration with the Hellenic Initiative Canada, with the support of the Hellenic-Canadian Chamber of Commerce and the Hellenic-Canadian Board of Trade.