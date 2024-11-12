New e-certification program for travel agents in Greek destinations

The new online certification program for travel agents for Greek destinations Greece Destinations Experts Program was presented at the 1st World Meeting of Travel Agents members of the WTAAA (World Travel Agents’ Associations Alliance), which started on November 6 in Athens and Crete and ended on Monday.

This certification program can be a valuable tool for tourist agents from all over the world who organize trips in Greece, who will be able to enrich their tourist product and be sure of the authenticity of the services and information which they incorporate into it.

The aim was to highlight new ways of promoting Greece in the largest international markets as a top destination for organized travel, setting the stage for a more efficient operation of the market of international travel agencies for the benefit of Greek tourism.

The coordinators of the event were the Federation of Hellenic Associations of Travel & Tourism Agencies (FedHATTA) and the Association of Tourist and Travel Agencies in Greece (HATTA).