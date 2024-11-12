Mitsotakis at a Grant Thornton event: We can avoid a trade war with the US

I spoke with newly elected US President Donald Trump to congratulate him on winning the elections, while stressing the very good relations between the two countries, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during an event organized by the company Grant Thornton entitled “Future Unfold – The Annual Technology Forum.” to congratulate him on winning the elections, while stressing the very good relations between the two countries, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said during an event organized by the company Grant Thornton entitled “Future Unfold – The Annual Technology Forum.”

He added that he has invited him to come to Greece as soon as possible, as part of a tour he will certainly make in the wider region.

Mitsotakis explained that we must separate Greek-US and European-US relations. “Greece-US relations are of a strategic nature. They are already established relations within the framework of the agreements we have signed with the United States, and I am specifically referring to the defense cooperation agreement. And they are relations that are not simply based on a value framework of cooperation between two historic democracies that have always been on the right side of history. They are also relations based on the mutual interest which the United States sees in the usefulness of supporting Greek-US relations. Greece is a country which is not only a pillar of stability in the region, but it is a country that is able to utilize its special weight to shape developments in the region. So, I believe that Greek-US relations are still on the excellent path they have entered in recent years,” the prime minister underlined.

“We can avoid a trade war with the US”

Regarding the economic policy of Donald Trump, Mitsotakis said:

“I want to believe that there can be a way of understanding with the US as far as Europe is concerned. China is a separate case. But I think we can avoid a trade war with the US, which ultimately I don’t think will benefit anyone. I personally don’t believe much in the imposition of duties. After all, Greece is a country that traditionally believes in open economies, in free trade.”