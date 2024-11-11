Logo Image

Mitsotakis speaks with US President Donald Trump; invites him to Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis spoke on Monday with newly elected US President Donald Trump, congratulating him on winning the elections.

During their call, Mitsotakis underlined the significance of the strategic relations between Greece and the United States for stability and security in the wider region.

He stated that he looks forward to a close collaboration with the new US government on issues of bilateral, regional, and international interest.

Mitsotakis also extended an invitation to Donald Trump to visit Greece.

