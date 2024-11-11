Salamis Shipyards: Expansion of cooperation with Naval Group in the FDI program

Salamis Shipyards announced the signing of a new six-year framework agreement with Naval Group for the Follow On Support of FDI Belh@rra frigates. The agreement was signed during the company’s participation in the EURONAVAL 2024 defence exhibition held in Paris.

The new contract envisages work for the maintenance and repair of the hull, construction of all the systems on frigates of this type in the context of the pipework networks and any work that needs to be done to upgrade/refurbish them in the future.

“I had the honor and the pleasure to sign the contract to extend the cooperation of Salamis Shipyards with the Naval Group for the FDI HN program in the field of further support of the ships. The extension of our cooperation is a practical confirmation of the high quality project standards offered by the Salamis Shipyards in programs of high demands and cutting edge technologies. We feel particularly proud to participate in the FDI frigate program which is a turning point for the Greek shipbuilding industry, as for the first time Greece exports and participates in a defense program of a similar size for the Greek Navy as well as for another country’s Navy. Let’s hope that soon we will participate in the construction of the 4th Greek FDI,” the CEO of Salamis Shipyards George Koros stated.