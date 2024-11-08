Kefalogianni at Monocle: Greece’ strategy focuses on sustainable tourism and extension of tourist season

Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, was the official guest at an event held at the offices of the internationally renowned media brand Monocle.

She spoke with the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Andrew Tuck, about current tourism issues and the challenges of today.

The discussion focused, among other things, on the issues of sustainable tourism and the measures taken by the Greek government, the extension of the tourist season in Greece and the large number of tourists in Greece last year.

The Minister of Tourism noted, among other things, that her vision is to make Greece a tourist destination throughout the year and praised the cooperation with Monocle for achieving this goal.

The income from tourism, she emphasized, significantly supports the Greek economy and local communities. Kefalogianni pointed out that investments are being made to improve tourist infrastructure and special forms of tourism are being promoted, such as gastronomic tourism, wine tourism, spa tourism and agro-tourism.

Regarding Athens, she underlined that it is a destination for all year round and is becoming more and more popular for young people, while she referred to the investments in the Athenian Riviera and the regeneration of The Ellinikon.

The event was attended by approximately 60 people, Greek and British, from the media, tourism and business sectors.