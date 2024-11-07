Kefalogianni inaugurates World Travel Market with Greece as the honored country

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni inaugurated the international tourism exhibition World Travel Market (WTM), as Greece was the honored country.

Greece had a strong presence at the exhibition, with the participation of 81 Greek co-exhibitors in the Greek National Tourist Organization (GNTO) pavilion.

As part of the exhibition, the minister signed a memorandum of cooperation with EasyJet and EasyJet Holidays, underlining Greece’s commitment to creating dynamic synergies with organizations that share a common vision and philosophy. This three-year strategic plan aims to deepen cooperation, promote mutual development and strengthen sustainable tourism growth.

Advance bookings for 2025 are on a positive track

In her statements to Greek correspondents and journalists, Kefalogianni emphasized that “2023 was a record year and 2024 is expected to be a new record year for Greek tourism.” According to the minister, “based on the contacts we had with the British market and not only, it seems that the pre-bookings for 2025 are going very well, but Greece’s strategy is focused on the qualitative development of tourism, protection of the natural and cultural environment, diffusion of visitors to all regions of the country.”

