Naval Group extends its cooperation with Greek industry

Naval Group signed new contracts with Greek companies at the Greek stand of the Euronaval exhibition, in coordination with the Hellenic Manufacturers of Defense Materiel Association (SEKPY), continuing its commitment to strengthening Greece’s defense and naval capabilities.

This signing of the contracts underlines Naval Group’s commitment to strengthening its cooperation with Greek industry and Greek universities.

The contracts cover the supply of equipment for the construction of the FDI frigates for the Greek and French navies and the preparation for the future maintenance of the Greek navy’s FDI frigates.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was also signed with the University of Patras to strengthen cooperation in the field of Research and Technology.

Upgrading Greek Industrial Participation

The Naval Group’s Hellenic Industrial Participation Plan (HIP) program was launched in 2022 for the Greek navy’s FDI program and already includes more than 40 Greek companies for the production of the ships. Naval Group, in cooperation with the 100% Greek subsidiary of Naval Group Hellas, promotes the integration of new Greek partners in the production of ships and actively prepares the future organization.

In this context, 5 Greek companies signed contracts with Naval Group:

1. Salamis Shipyards, which are already an important reference for FDI programs with the production of hull parts for both Greek and French FDI. Salamis shipyards will contribute to the maintenance of the ships through steel works.

2. General Shipping for painting services.

3. Composite Technologies for components.

4. Alkyonis for floor covering services.

5. Livadaros for insulation and covering services.

“These new contracts with notable Greek industrial partners, together with the strengthening of Naval Group Hellas’ manpower which includes a number of Greek engineers, are new steps to integrate Greek industry into Naval Group’s supply chain and transfer know-how to the Greek human resources potential. They pave the way for further expansion of the cooperation, beyond the FDI program,” underlined Benoît Chapalain, CEO of Naval Group Hellas.