Draft law on tax cuts – 400 million euro supplementary budget

A supplementary budget of 400 million euros for the immediate financing of important projects and infrastructures was submitted as part of the tax bill, which was put to public consultation by the Ministry of Finance.

In more detail, the 2024 public investment budget is enhanced by 100 million euros with the aim of covering the costs incurred due to the rapid pace of implementation of the National Development Program projects, especially at the regional level and by 300 million euros in terms of the co-financed part for the repayment of the projects of the previous NSRF period 2014-2020.

The bill provides for 12 tax cuts and measures to boost citizens’ incomes. According to the Ministry of Finance, reforms that modernize tax legislation are included, such as the new framework for submitting tax returns with discounts for those who comply and penalties for government officials and companies that will delay in submitting the necessary data to the AADE.

Commenting on the bill, National Economy & Economics Minister Kostis Hatzidakis said: “We continue with the same dynamic and persistence the significant reforms aiming at boosting citizens’ incomes and improving their daily lives. All this (is done) without upsetting Greece’s fiscal stability, which is, after all, a prerequisite for any socially fair policy.”