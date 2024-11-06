Psaltis (Alpha Bank): Extroversion is the prerequisite for Greece’s economic growth

Greece can be a key growth pillar in SE Europe, the CEO of Alpha Bank Group, Vassilis Psaltis, said from the stage of the 7th Athens Investment Forum.

Psaltis highlighted the new opportunities offered by Alpha Bank’s strategic agreement with UniCredit, which connects Greek businesses with the core of the European Union and makes our country the 14th member of a large pan-European network.

By joining their forces, the two Groups, he explained, offer Greek businesses the possibility to meet all their banking needs, without having to look for a partner bank in each country separately. “Therefore, Greek businesses from the south-eastern edge of Europe are connected to the core of the European Union and their possibilities for extroversion and growth are significantly upgraded,” he stressed.

No room for complacency, persistence in reforms is necessary

The CEO of Alpha Bank Group commented that the Greek economy and the banking sector have managed to move on a positive trajectory, despite the intense instability in the international environment, clarifying, however, that “there is no room for complacency, as the challenges remain great, and the geopolitical risks are intense.”

He underlined the importance of prudent fiscal policy, reforms and the shift of our productive model towards strengthening investment and outward-looking, with the key contribution of the rapid utilization of the resources of the Recovery and Resilience Fund (RRF).

He also pointed out that “the Greek banking system is now in the best position of the last years, acting as a catalyst for economic growth” and outlined the leading role of Alpha Bank in supporting Greek entrepreneurship and taking advantage of the positive momentum for our country.

“Alpha Bank is determined to continue working with a plan, consistency and efficiency to strengthen economic growth, social progress, and – why not – the emergence of Greece as a pan-European model of development and prosperity,” he stated.