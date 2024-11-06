Navios Maritime Partners announces higher revenue on bullish bulk market

Navios Maritime Partners announced an increase in revenue which was attributed to higher profits from the bulker market.

More specifically, the US listed company recorded revenue of 340.835 million dollars in July-September 2024, compared to 323.176 million dollars in the corresponding period last year.

Accordingly, in the January-September period of this year, revenue climbed to 1 billion dollars, up from 979.636 million in 2023.

Navios Partners’ adjusted net income rose to 96.514 million in the third quarter (from 82.6 million last year) and 262.211 million in the nine months (from 250.48 million in 2023).

As far as time charters (TCE) are concerned, an increase of 7% at the quarter level and 2.6% at the nine-month level was recorded, to 23,591 and 22,830 per day respectively.

Meanwhile, net fleet operating days reached 40,590 in the nine months (down 1.6%), due to sales of a number of older vessels.

Fragou: The last 18 months have been positive for shipping

Commenting on Navios’ results, the company’s president and CEO, Angeliki Fragou, expressed her satisfaction.

She said the past 18 months have been very positive for shipping, given the leverage of China’s export power, weak European economies and the two conflicts. In this context, she referred to the war in Ukraine, which is ongoing for the third year and is developing dangerously, while – as she pointed out – the war in Israel is escalating, as it has expanded to Lebanon and includes the direct military involvement of Tehran and Tel Aviv.