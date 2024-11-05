Terna Energy undertakes new project for Independent Authority for Public Revenue

Terna Energy undertook the project “Monitoring system for commercial vehicles and containers” of the Action “Digital Transformation of tax and customs authorities” for the total amount of 64.280 million euros (not including VAT 24%).

The project, on behalf of AADE (Independent Authority for Public Revenue), is financed by the Recovery Fund and therefore needs to be carried out quickly by the contractor. It includes an option of maintenance services on the condition of securing financing for its exercise, up to the amount of 23.250 million euros, excluding VAT of 24%, based on the financial offer of Terna Energy.

The option will be charged to the regular budget of the Ministry of National Economy and Finance.

The Contractor should install the System in the hybrid cloud infrastructure of the G-Cloud of the General Secretariat of Information Systems, deliver all the required software to the Operator in full operation, install all the required equipment, arrange the premises of the land customs and port customs of the country as well as the operational chamber center and the infrastructure control center.

In particular, the project provides for the implementation of an integrated system for AADE, which will control and record trucks and containers at the borders and ports, as well as the digital monitoring of their movement within the country.

Terna Energy will, among other things, supply, install and put into operation a set of equipment (crossing bars, automatic number plate recognition and recording (ALPR) cameras, etc.) and the development of the Hellenic Integrated Digital System Customs Digital Borders for vehicle and container tracking management.

It will also provide equipment installation services, drawing up studies, user training, supply equipment and software and perform the necessary infrastructure preparation and space configuration services for the installation of the equipment.