Intralot: New project with British Columbia

INTRALOT S.A. announced the undertaking of a new project between the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), the sole lottery operator for the Government of British Columbia in Canada, and INTRALOT Inc., its US subsidiary, for the provision of an online lottery platform.

The project also includes the digitalization of the existing land-based network.

The solution will be based on the Player X platform, part of the Lotos X ecosystem, and adds to the company’s overall partnership with BCLC, which has been extended until 2028.

10 other projects

It should be noted that the Greek company claims a series of projects in the international markets where it operates.

Despite losing the Ohio lottery that is being transferred to another company after July 2027, Intralot expects the outcome of 10 other projects of much lower investment and much higher profitability in the markets where it has a presence. Until 2027, however, Intralot will serve the Ohio lottery, generating revenues of around 20 million euros per year.

At the end of 2023, the Group managed 50 contracts in 39 countries. It is engaged in the development and provision of technology services for the digital and non-gaming market, with a primary focus on lottery games as well as sports betting games.

It operates both as a supplier of hardware and software solutions, and as a gaming organizer in 39 countries and states of the world with a regulated market (developed and developing markets) through active contracts with a renewal rate of approximately 89 % (from 2006 to 2023), and having approximately 300,000 terminals worldwide.