Greece’s food sector on development track

The funds available to the food sector – industry and retail – exceed 1.2 billion euros, in order to support the development plans that have been implemented and are about to be completed in the next two or three years.

The food industry is constantly progressing. In addition to investments directed at productive empowerment, digital upgrading, innovation, energy autonomy, optimization of operating costs and the expansion of networks, it also focuses on acquisitions. So far this year in the wider industry, 13 acquisition deals have taken place that change the share dynamics of companies and “mortgage” new development plans.

In terms of industry, the most high-profile development projects include the expanded development program of Vikos by 100 million euros, the two-year plan of the Athens Brewery that foresees funds of 90 million euros, the 50 million euros that Kri Kri will invest for the strengthening its extroversion, the creation of the eighth factory of the Hellenic Dairies group in Cyprus, the 20 million euros for the new ION factory in Arta as well as the approximately 30 million euros that Barba Stathis will invest which, among other things, include the creation of a new unit in Larissa. In organized retail, only the top 6 of the market – Sklavenitis, Lidl, AB Vassilopoulos, Metro, Masoutis and Kritikos – are launching investments that exceed 800 million euros and focus on cost savings and strengthening the network.