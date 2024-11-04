Salamis Shipyards deliver the first 2 Island-type patrol boats to the Navy

The Salamis Shipyards successfully completed on October 10 and 11, 2024, the reactivation work as well as all the tests on the first two Island-type patrol vessels, with the two vessels now docked at the Salamis Naval Station.

It is an important and demanding project, according to the announcement, that requires a combination of knowledge, as it includes repair, reactivation and upgrade operations. Salamis Shipyards have been pioneers in similar projects in the past and, therefore, their choice for the implementation of the program by the United States Coast Guard did not come as a surprise.

Salamis Shipyards belong to a “specialized” and rare category of shipyards, highly specialized in complex and high added value projects. This, together with a track record of successful delivery of similar projects, within schedule, budget and high quality standards, sets them apart significantly from other yards.

Cooperation with Naval Group

At the same time, the cooperation with the Naval Group continues with absolute success, within the foreseen schedules and budget for the construction of pre-equipped blocks of the Greek and French frigates of the FDI program (Belharra).

This collaboration with the Naval Group foresees the shipyards’ participation in the construction of five sections (blocks) of the hull and the superstructure, for a total of up to 6 FDI frigates. In February, the Salamis Shipyards delivered the 5 pre-equipped sections (blocks) of the third Greek FDI HN Formion, while correspondingly in July the blocks for the second French frigate of the program were delivered. In addition, Salamis shipyards have extended the cooperation with Naval Group for the construction project of the third French frigate that follows.

The Salamis Shipyards at the EURONAVAL exhibition

Salamis Shipyards will take part in the defense industry exhibition EURONAVAL as part of the participation of the Greek defense industry, which will be held from November 4-7, 2024 in Paris, France.

Salamis Shipyards is a specially designed, modern and flexible shipbuilding unit, which has been active internationally in new constructions and specialized projects for over 40 years. They have carried out pioneering projects at a pan-European and global level in the field of commercial shipping and the defense of both Greece and other NATO member states.