Costamare: Renewal of containerships fleet, investments in capes and high profitability

Costamare recorded profits of approximately 80 million dollars in the third quarter of 2024.

The shipping company listed on the US stock exchange also showed stable liquidity of more than 1 billion dollars, while it has made significant investments, beyond the traditional fleet of containerships, in ship ownership and management of bulk carriers, as well as in shipping finance through leasing.

Grigoris Zikos, CFO of Costamare Inc., commented: “During the third quarter of the year the company made a net profit of approximately 80 million, while at the end of the quarter liquidity exceeded 1 billion dollars.”

In the containership sector, with less than 1% idle vessels, the fleet can still be considered as “fully used,” Zikos added and underlined: “The market is divided between the larger sizes which remain in limited supply and of smaller vessels where capacity availability is greater. As the larger capacity pool is unable to meet demand, charter rates continue to stand at stable levels. During the quarter we chartered seven containerships at healthy levels. The new charter agreements are expected to generate additional contractual revenue of over 165 million dollars. The use of the containership fleet amounts to 100% compared to 94% for 2024 and 2025, respectively.”