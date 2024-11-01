271 investment projects with a total budget of 858 million euros

The Ministry of Development announced the approval of 271 investment projects throughout Greece, with a total budget of 858 million euros.

The approvals concern 162 investments in tourism and 109 investments in manufacturing. Businesses will receive 224 million euros as a grant and another 178 million euros will be tax exemptions.

It is noted that 4,420 new jobs will be opened upon the implementation of the above mentioned investments.

The Ministry of Development underlined that special support will be provided to Thessaly, which has been affected by storm Daniel, Eastern Macedonia and Thrace, while tourism investments will also be implemented in Crete and the South Aegean.

According to the government commitments, all the investment plans in the Prefecture of Evros have been approved. In addition, all investment plans that contribute to the further development of specific areas have also received the green light.

It is pointed out that there is access to loan financing for all the approved investment plans with the guarantee of the Greek State from the DELFI fund of the Hellenic Development Bank.

The goal is sustainable and balanced development throughout Greece, with particular emphasis on the border areas of our country.