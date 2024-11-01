Manousakis: Development of electrical networks and careful investment planning in RES, for a smoother energy transition

A basic condition for the introduction of more RES units that will bring cheaper electricity is the construction of more electrical networks, the president and CEO of the Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) Manos Manousakis said during his presentation at the 6th Renewable & Storage Forum, in the context of which he focused on managing the new reality brought by the high RES penetration, which now reaches 60% in the domestic energy mix.

The head of the IPTO expressed optimism that “green” investments will continue, noting that in this direction it will be necessary to develop a “virtually second transmission system” that will welcome the large influx of RES expected within the next decade.

He added, however, that this is a difficult and time-consuming process, as there are licensing issues that have not yet been resolved. “As long as it takes to build a project, it takes just as long to license it,” he commented.

A critical factor for the quick implementation of investments in new networks, which are required for the connection of renewable energy sources, at a reasonable cost and with the assurance of the greatest possible social consent, is the location of the renewable energy production units, based on the capabilities of the electrical system, Manousakis underlined. In this way, he said, the national energy goals will be achieved more quickly and with fewer difficulties.