Tsunis: US seeks to strengthen investments in Greece

The US Ambassador was accompanied by the Minister of Development Takis Theodorikakos, the Secretary General of Private Investments, Stellina Siarapi, representatives of the US Embassy in Greece and associates of the Ministry of Development.

ONEX: “Thousands of jobs are gradually being created”

According to a statement of the ONEX group, “during the visit, executives presented in detail the current and future strategic moves, which are expected to transform the Elefsis and Syros Shipyards into the largest shipbuilding, energy and logistics hubs in the Mediterranean region. At the same time, they discussed ONEX’s upcoming investments that are going to make Greece a central hub of innovation in the region, transforming the defense and shipbuilding sectors and creating new growth prospects. Particular emphasis was placed on the wider economic footprint, but also on the group’s initiatives which have played a decisive role in the general revival of the sector in the country and gradually lead to the creation of thousands of jobs.”

After the presentation, the president and managing director of ONEX, Panos Xenokostas, accompanied by the group’s executives, took the visitors on a tour of the state-of-the-art shipbuilding facilities, where they were informed about the progress of the restoration works of the various ships, as well as about the alternative modes of operation and efficiency of the latest tank technology, recently put into operation.

“The visit,” as noted in the announcement, “highlights the great importance of the tripartite cooperation between the Greek government, the US Embassy and the private sector for the long-term and stable development of the Greek economy, as well as strengthening the position of our country in the global shipping industry.”

Turnover of 120 million euros

The US Ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, emphasized: “The United States of America seeks the continuous support and strengthening of its investments in Greece. Recently, they invested 125 million dollars in the shipyards of Elefsis, contributing decisively to the development of the sector. Before this investment, shipyard workers were much less; today, this number has increased significantly and will continue to increase. This development offers a new sense of hope to people. Workers are now able to support their families, contributing substantially to social cohesion. This investment not only supports families but also strengthens the economy, both of Greece and America. Our two countries cooperate closely, not only for the economic development of Greece but also for the support of its people.”

Plan for 3,000 new jobs over three years

The president and CEO of the ONEX Group, Panos Xenokostas, referred to the new investments, the particularly ambitious plan for 3,000 new jobs over three years and the turnover of millions: “Our vision, a national vision started in 2019 with the aim for the Greek shipyards to turn into a technological, manufacturing hub that will provide well-paid jobs and contribute decisively to the country’s GDP. Together with the workers, we managed to change the image of the Shipyards and within two and a half years we managed to be active in the field of repairs, shipbuilding and defense programs, as well as the energy transition.”